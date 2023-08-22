Jerome Tang reflects on K-State’s Israel/Abu Dhabi trip

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State men’s basketball returned from its international trip to Israel and Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

Head coach Jerome Tang spoke with the media about the trip on Monday afternoon, and said he truly couldn’t put the experience into words.

The Wildcats played in several exhibition matches, but the action on the court was nothing compared to the experiences and memories they made off the court.

Coach Tang said before the trip that these destinations were on his bucket list, both for the food and the religious significance. He said some of his favorite moments came eating with everybody.

”The time we got to share around the table, and understanding when you talk about breaking bread here, there you actually break bread with your hand. And dip it into the bowl, and pass things around. And to watch the guys have that kind of community and team building. I can’t fabricate that or put something together to get that to have that kind of experience,” Coach Tang said.

He loved getting to see everyone’s personalities come out on the trip, and said it was an all around success.

Looking ahead to the upcoming season, Coach Tang issued a challenge out to K-State alumni to sell out every single game at Bramlage Coliseum this year for the first time in program history.

He hopes everyone is just as excited about this 2023-24 roster as he is.

