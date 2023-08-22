‘I can afford it’: Jones threatens midseason arrival as holdout continues

FILE: Kansas City Chiefs' Chris Jones (95) celebrates during the second half of the NFL Super...
FILE: Kansas City Chiefs' Chris Jones (95) celebrates during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Kansas City Chiefs won 31-20. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Another day, another snarling social media post from Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones. On Tuesday, Jones hinted at a potential arrival date if negotiations remain stalled between him and the organization.

Tuesday morning, Jones posted a photo on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, featuring a sign with a message on it reading, ‘If it’s out of your hands, it deserves freedom from your mind also.’

When a tweeter asked Jones “so when ya gonna show up,” the Chiefs’ defensive tackle said he’d report in Week 8.

DateOpponentTime
Sept. 7Detroit Lions7:20 p.m.
Sept. 17@Jacksonville Jaguars12:00 p.m.
Sept. 24Chicago Bears3:25 p.m.
Oct. 1@New York Jets7:20 p.m.
Oct. 8@Minnesota Vikings3:25 p.m.
Oct. 12Denver Broncos7:15 p.m.
Oct. 22Los Angeles Chargers3:25 p.m.
Oct. 29@Denver Broncos3:25 p.m.
Nov. 5Miami Dolphins (in Frankfurt, Germany)8:30 a.m.
BYE WEEK
Nov. 20Philadelphia Eagles7:15 p.m.
Nov. 26@Las Vegas Raiders3:25 p.m.
Dec. 3@Green Bay Packers7:20 p.m.
Dec. 10Buffalo Bills3:25 p.m.
Dec. 18@New England Patriots7:15 p.m.
Dec. 25Las Vegas Raiders12:00 p.m.
Dec. 31Cincinnati Bengals3:25 p.m.
Jan. 7@Los Angeles ChargersTBD

“That’d be a hefty tab,” said @ArrowheadLive in a quoted response.

Jones, who has made more than $67 million in career earnings, said he could afford to miss extended time to prove a point.

“I can afford it,” he replied.

Jones signed a four-year, $80 million extension during the offseason before the 2020 season. He has an annual $1.25 million incentive in his contract if he reaches 10 sacks in a season. Jones reached that incentive with a career-high-tying 15.5 sacks in the 2022 season.

Kansas City plays its final preseason game at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday against the Cleveland Browns. The Chiefs take on the Detroit Lions on Sept. 7 in their regular season opener.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jasmine Wills, Timothy Rudick
2 arrested after traffic stop with bicycles leads one to return with a weapon
Pacey Nathaniel Staines
Geary County officials announce missing person search
Joseph Clark
Wrong-way chase along Highway 24 leads to man’s DUI arrest
FILE - Riley County Police Department
3-year-old child left at scene of Manhattan crash leads to JC man’s arrest
FILE - (AP Photo/Allison Dinner)
Kansas families set to receive around $7.4 million in food assistance

Latest News

Filip Ostrowski, of Poland, Adrian Ben, of Spain, Bryce Hoppel, of the United States and Daniel...
Former Jayhawk Bryce Hoppel advances in World Championships
KU WOMEN CAYMAN ISLANDS
KU women’s basketball schedule released for Cayman Islands Tournament
A new proposal for a stadium in downtown Kansas City to host the Royals.
WATCH: Royals unveil renderings for new stadium, ballpark district locations
Chiefs broadcaster Mitch Holthus (left) and 13 Sports Director Vince Lovergine (right)
The Voice of the Chiefs sits down with 13 Sports ahead of 2023 season