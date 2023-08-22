Home valued at $3 million collapses overnight in North Carolina

It's not known right now if anyone was home at the time.
By WBTV Web Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 6:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - Crews were busy sifting through the rubble early Tuesday morning after a massive lakeside home collapsed overnight in Mooresville.

Debris such as wood and insulation is strewn about the property, while the road near where the home once stood is filled with glass. A car in the driveway is covered in rubble.

Currently, there is no word on injuries or if anyone was home at the time.

The collapse happened between 12 and 1 a.m. Tuesday.

A search of Iredell County property records shows this is a 1.67-acre property and a 6,500-square-foot home valued at $3 million that was just sold last year.

Caption

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jasmine Wills, Timothy Rudick
2 arrested after traffic stop with bicycles leads one to return with a weapon
Pacey Nathaniel Staines
Geary County officials announce missing person search
Joseph Clark
Wrong-way chase along Highway 24 leads to man’s DUI arrest
FILE - Riley County Police Department
3-year-old child left at scene of Manhattan crash leads to JC man’s arrest
FILE - (AP Photo/Allison Dinner)
Kansas families set to receive around $7.4 million in food assistance

Latest News

Waves crash along the coast of Corpus Christi, Texas, Monday ahead of Tropical Storm Harold.
Dominican Republic starts shuttering country ahead of Franklin as Harold approaches Texas coast
Police in Topeka attempt to identify this man accused of stealing from TJ Maxx on Jan. 12, 2023.
Police attempt to identify man accused of stealing from Topeka business
FILE - A new market analysis reveals many malls now report strong occupancy levels, along with...
Study shows US malls are adapting, not dying
13 NEWS This Morning Birthday Club 08-22-23
13 NEWS This Morning Birthday Club 08-22-23
FILE: Spanking children in school should be 'abolished in all states by law,' according to an...
Pediatrician group urges bans on school spankings