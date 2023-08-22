Hollywood-based company to invest in $41 million studio at K-State Salina

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Hollywood-based entertainment company is set to invest $41 million in the Sunflower State as it chooses K-State Salina as the home for its new spatial computing studio.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced on Tuesday, Aug. 22, that Hollywood-based Pure Imagination Studios has partnered with Kansas State Univeristy’s Salina Campus, the Salina Airport Authority and the State of Kansas to build an advanced spatial computing studio and learning center.

Gov. Kelly noted that the $41 million investment will create 101 new jobs and marks the largest investment in the K-State Salina campus infrastructure. The Kansas Advanced Immersive Research for Emerging Systems will feature state-of-the-art equipment and immersive tech to enable the studio to transform educational experiences and establish new frontiers in education, aerospace and more.

“K-AIRES shows the benefits of combining two of Kansas’ greatest resources – our universities and pro-business economy – to better prepare our students to join the modern workforce,” Kelly said. “This partnership is creating more of the high-tech jobs and exciting opportunities that will keep more of our graduates right here in Kansas.”

Kelly indicated that construction on the 58,000-square-foot studio is set to begin in the fall. About 150 jobs will be supported during the construction phase.

“Pure Imagination’s selection of Kansas shows that our state’s investment in talent and leveraging higher education to support economic development is working,” Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “By following the Kansas Framework for Growth and pulling every lever we’ve got, we are creating ‘knowledge jobs’ right here in communities like Salina.”

The Governor said Pure Imagination Studios is an award-winning independent entertainment studio that is best known for combining its own technology with groundbreaking storytelling. Its portfolio of projects has grown fan engagement for clients which include Dream Works, FOX, the LEGO Group, Marvel Entertainment, Merlin, Netflix, Rovio, Six Flags, Warner Bros., and more.

“We are establishing the world’s first spatial computing studio that trains leaders of our future to create revolutionary technology to develop valuable solutions that help humanity leave the world in a better place than we found it,” Pure Imagination founder Joshua Wexler said. “The decision to build the studio at K-State Salina was driven by the school’s and state’s thriving ecosystem and their commitment to fostering cutting-edge research and development.”

Kelly said the company’s projects include a diverse slate of animated television shows and specials, including the upcoming action-adventure series “The Amazing Stan,” Capcom’s “Monster Hunter, cultural experiences, digital series, theme park attractions, immersive experiences and virtual augmented reality. This includes the groundbreaking Alien Descent VR experience and the upcoming “Army of the Dead: Viva Las Vengeance” VR experience on Netflix.

“The foundational components of this facility will allow faculty and researchers to leverage immersive environments to reimagine what 21st-century education should be: The hands-on application of embedded industry projects with collaborative, multidisciplinary problem-solving driving the learning experience,” said Dr. Alysia Starkey, CEO and Dean of the K-State Salina Aerospace and Technology Campus.

Dr. Starkey also noted that the large-scale research grants, sponsored research projects and targeted industry partnerships will support the growth of local and state workforces and economic development.

For more information about Pure Imagination Studios, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.