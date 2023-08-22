Heat continues to dominate NE Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - We are well within the fourth day of this historic heat wave across the Great Plains, as temperatures refuse to budge. The heat has become more widespread from the epicenter here in NE Kansas, with triple digit temperatures measured in Denver, Minneapolis, St Louis, and Dallas. It’s comforting to know we’re not the only ones!

Temperatures themselves are generally a smidge cooler than yesterday, with some weather stations still within the double digits through the mid-afternoon. However, humidity has not been as relaxed as previously anticipated, with heat indices still pushing well above 115 degrees. Excessive heat warnings for the region, initially issued on Saturday and set to expire by midnight tonight, will extend into Friday evening.

There’s very little change to report in both current conditions and the next few days, with temperatures (generally) gradually falling each day until Friday. Saturday should bring a sizable drop down into the 80s, as well as allow for chances of rain to solidly increase.

The trend of the absolute highest temperatures and humidity pushing south and west into Central Kansas/OKlahomaover the next few days is still looking to be accurate, as temperatures near Wichita and Oklahoma City are beginning to exceed those in NE Kansas. This resulting change in conditions will hardly be noticeable, but it is a sign that we’re progressing towards the end of this heat wave.

Rain chances will be at around zero until Saturday, when percentages will jump to 20-30 percent. Paired with high temperatures in the upper 80s, this weekend will be a breath of fresh air in comparison to current conditions!

