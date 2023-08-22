GTP plans summit to foster discussion of diversity, equity, inclusion

The theme for GTP's DEI Summit is “Changing Mindsets, Shifting Cultures.”
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An upcoming summit aims to inspire people, and foster discussion on diversity, equity and inclusion.

The Greater Topeka Partnership is behind the event. Glenda Washington from GTP and Lonnie Walker, Jr. from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas visited Eye on NE Kansas to share what attendees can expect.

The theme for the day is “Changing Mindsets, Shifting Cultures.” People will hear from speakers and take part in breakout sessions to encourage ongoing conversations.

The Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Summit takes place 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31 at Prairie Band Casino & Resort, Mayetta. Tickets start at $79.

Find further details and register for the summit by clicking here.

