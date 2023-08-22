Governor Kelly makes five administration appointments, one reappointment

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On Tuesday, Aug. 22, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced five appointments and one reappointment to the following state boards and commissions.

KanCare Ombudsman

According to officials with the Office of the Governor, the purpose of the KanCare Ombudsman is to assist KanCare consumers with access, service and benefit problems.

Governor Kelly appointed Suzanne Lueker, Topeka, to the KanCare Ombudsman position.

Commission on Peace Officer’s Standards and Training

Officials with the Office of the Governor said the purpose of the Commission on Peace Officer’s Standards and Training is to provide accredited instruction, which is required for permanent appointment of full-time police and law officers.

Governor Kelly appointed Mark Hinkle, Colwich, to the Commission on Peace Officer’s Standards and Training.

Kansas Sports Hall of Fame Board of Trustees

Officials with the Office of the Governor indicated the purpose of the Kansas Sports Hal of Fame Board of Trustees is to provide oversight to the Hall of Fame, including ideas for awareness, education, needed legislation and fundraising.

Governor Kelly appointed John Barker, Abilene, to the Kansas Sports Hall of Fame Board of Trustees.

Palliative Care and Quality of Life Interdisciplinary Advisory Council

According to officials with the Office of the Governor, the purpose of the Palliative Care and Quality of Life Interdisciplinary Advisory Council is to develop recommendations and advise the department of health and environment on matters related to the establishment, maintenance, operation, outcomes evaluation of palliative care initiatives in the state, and effectiveness of the palliative care consumer and professional information and education program.

Governor Kelly appointed Jason Gray, Prairie Village, to the Palliative Care and Quality of Life Interdisciplinary Advisory Council.

Governor’s Behavioral Health Services Planning Council

Officials with the Office of the Governor said the purpose of the Governor’s Behavioral Health Services Planning Council is to advise the Governor on adult, adolescent and children’s services issues.

Governor Kelly reappointed Ashley Grill, Olathe, to the Governor’s Behavioral Health Services Planning Council.

Behavioral Sciences Regulatory Board

Officials with the Office of the Governor noted the purpose of the Behavioral Sciences Regulatory Board is to protect the public’s health, safety and welfare from unlawful or unprofessional practitioners who fall under the board’s jurisdiction.

Governor Kelly appointed Jill Flessing, Lawrence, to the Behavioral Sciences Regulatory Board.

