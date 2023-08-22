Gov. urges extension of water conservation efforts to Kansas as drought worsens

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly is urging the U.S. Department of Interior to extend water conservation efforts to the Sunflower State as drought conditions worsen.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says she recently sent a letter to U.S. Department of Interior Secretary Deb Haaland to request the Lower Colorado River Basin Conservation and Efficiency Program be expanded to the Sunflower State.

Gov. Kelly noted that the program is part of the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Inflation Reduction Act to provide funds for water management and conservation efforts in the Colorado River Basin and others experiencing similar levels of long-term drought. Much of the state has experienced some of the worst drought conditions in the nation over the past year.

Kelly also said the drought has already impacted the state’s agricultural industry and accelerated the need to find an economically viable solution to improve access to water long-term.

“Expanding the LC Program is a vital part of our efforts to mitigate economic impacts to communities in this region, including our critical agriculture industry,” Kelly wrote. “A timely expansion of this program could help Kansas family farms and ranches, small towns, and wildlife avoid the worst of the severe and potentially irreversible short and long-term repercussions that are predicted.”

The Governor indicated that the High Plains Aquifer, which is connected with the Ogallala, lies beneath most of Kansas’ western communities. It is also economically the most important groundwater resource in Kansas.

“Water is critical for farmers and ranchers across Kansas, where agriculture is an essential part of the local economy,” said Secretary of Agriculture Mike Beam. “Extending the LC Program beyond the Colorado Basin would provide funding that could be instrumental in mitigating the effects of drought and helping pivot the state to a more sustainable future.”

Kelly said dry years lead to increased pumping demands, mostly for irrigation, which usually causes more significant water level declines. These declines can impact vulnerable areas like the Rattlesnake Creek sub-basin which provides water to the Quivira National Wildlife Refuge.

“KCGA is pleased and thankful for Governor Kelly recognizing the importance of requesting expansion of this federal funding for water conservation projects in Kansas,” said Kent Moore, Kansas Corn Growers Association (KCGA) Treasurer and farmer from Iuka, Kan. “These funds will provide key components in resolving the Quivira Impairment. We look forward to continuing to work with the Kelly administration in facilitating and implementing needed water conservation projects that benefit Kansas farmers, our environment, and our state’s economy.”

To read the full letter Gov. Kelly sent to Haaland, click HERE.

