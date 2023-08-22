Former Jayhawk Bryce Hoppel advances in World Championships

BUDAPEST, Hungary. (WIBW) - Another meet, another advancement from the former Kansas great.

Bryce Hoppel moved on in the preliminary 800-meter run at the World Athletics Championships on Tuesday. Hoppel finished with a time of 1:45:56 in his heat and he will race in the semifinal Aug. 24 at 1:50 CT time. If Hoppel advances past that, he’ll compete in the final Aug. 26 at 1:30 CT.

Hoppel is the lone American in the semifinals and not to mention, he is the back-to-back US champion in the 800 meter.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.