Former Jayhawk Bryce Hoppel advances in World Championships

Filip Ostrowski, of Poland, Adrian Ben, of Spain, Bryce Hoppel, of the United States and Daniel...
Filip Ostrowski, of Poland, Adrian Ben, of Spain, Bryce Hoppel, of the United States and Daniel Rowden, of Great Britain race in a Men's 800-meters heat during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)(Petr David Josek | AP)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BUDAPEST, Hungary. (WIBW) - Another meet, another advancement from the former Kansas great.

Bryce Hoppel moved on in the preliminary 800-meter run at the World Athletics Championships on Tuesday. Hoppel finished with a time of 1:45:56 in his heat and he will race in the semifinal Aug. 24 at 1:50 CT time. If Hoppel advances past that, he’ll compete in the final Aug. 26 at 1:30 CT.

Hoppel is the lone American in the semifinals and not to mention, he is the back-to-back US champion in the 800 meter.

