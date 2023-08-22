Evergy opens new Emporia Service Center

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Evergy is opening a new Emporia Service Center.

Evergy officials said on Aug. 22, Evergy opened its new Emporia Service Center. The center, which will occupy 20 acres at 683 Rd. 180, allows the company to efficiently store and secure their materials at one site. Having all the materials, vehicles and employees at one site will improve communication, coordination and outage response times for the community.

“We are excited to open this modern facility in Emporia and want to thank the City of Emporia and Lyon County for helping make this project a reality,” said Ryan Mulvany, Evergy Vice President, Distribution. “With one centralized location to keep material and equipment needed for service and outage response, we will be able to provide better customer service to Emporia and surrounding communities.”

Evergy officials said the size of the new facility encompasses a building footprint of 55,000 square feet with an associated service yard and vehicle parking for company and employee vehicles. The additional space will allow for improved organization and safer travel, loading and unloading of material.

Evergy officials noted construction began in April 2022 and was completed in August 2023.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.