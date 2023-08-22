Empowered LIVE! event celebrates people living with Parkinson’s Disease

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan is ready to celebrate everyone who is living well with Parkinson’s Disease.

The event is called Empowered LIVE! It’s put on by the Parkinson’s Program at Meadowlark Hills.

Virginia Bennett is living with Parkinson’s and Kathleen McPeak’s partner is living with the condition. The ladies visited Eye on NE Kansas to share how the programs at Meadowlark Hills have helped and inspired them.

Empowered LIVE! will feature vendors, art, dinner, and speakers. The featured speaker this year is Lou Eisenbrandt, who served as a nurse in Vietnam and was later diagnosed with Parkinson’s stemming from her exposure to Agent Orange.

The event takes place the night before the Speedy Pd Race for Parkinson’s. The 5K and 10K race, and half-mile memorial run/walk, benefits the Meadowlark Hills Parkinson’s program. You can register for the race at Empowered LIVE! as well as the morning of the run, Aug. 26 at Tuttle Creek State Park.

Empowered LIVE! takes place 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25 at Holiday Inn at the Campus, Manhattan. Tickets are $20 and may be reserved by calling 785-323-3899.

