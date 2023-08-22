Empowered LIVE! event celebrates people living with Parkinson’s Disease

Empowered LIVE! will take place 5pm Aug. 25 at Holiday Inn at the Campus, Manhattan
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan is ready to celebrate everyone who is living well with Parkinson’s Disease.

The event is called Empowered LIVE! It’s put on by the Parkinson’s Program at Meadowlark Hills.

Virginia Bennett is living with Parkinson’s and Kathleen McPeak’s partner is living with the condition. The ladies visited Eye on NE Kansas to share how the programs at Meadowlark Hills have helped and inspired them.

Empowered LIVE! will feature vendors, art, dinner, and speakers. The featured speaker this year is Lou Eisenbrandt, who served as a nurse in Vietnam and was later diagnosed with Parkinson’s stemming from her exposure to Agent Orange.

The event takes place the night before the Speedy Pd Race for Parkinson’s. The 5K and 10K race, and half-mile memorial run/walk, benefits the Meadowlark Hills Parkinson’s program. You can register for the race at Empowered LIVE! as well as the morning of the run, Aug. 26 at Tuttle Creek State Park.

Empowered LIVE! takes place 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25 at Holiday Inn at the Campus, Manhattan. Tickets are $20 and may be reserved by calling 785-323-3899.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jasmine Wills, Timothy Rudick
2 arrested after traffic stop with bicycles leads one to return with a weapon
Pacey Nathaniel Staines
Geary County officials announce missing person search
Joseph Clark
Wrong-way chase along Highway 24 leads to man’s DUI arrest
FILE - Riley County Police Department
3-year-old child left at scene of Manhattan crash leads to JC man’s arrest
FILE - (AP Photo/Allison Dinner)
Kansas families set to receive around $7.4 million in food assistance

Latest News

Prompted by the recent searches conducted at the Marion County Record newspaper, Democrats from...
Kansas lawmakers call for action on heels of controversial newspaper raid
On Tuesday, Aug. 22, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced five appointments and one...
Governor Kelly makes five administration appointments, one reappointment
Jessica Horton and Amanda Abbott discuss Midnight Brunch, a fundraiser for Topeka's Family...
Midnight Brunch promises night of fun to support serious subject
Jessica Horton and Amanda Abbott discuss Midnight Brunch, a fundraiser for Topeka's Family...
Midnight Brunch promises night of fun to support serious subject
Live at Five
Live at Five