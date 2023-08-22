Emporia Chamber, League of Women Voters to host candidate forum for election

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce Government Matters Committee and the League of Women Voters will host a candidate forum for the upcoming election.

The candidate forum will be at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 10 at the Flint Hills Technical College located at 3301 W. 18th Ave. in Emporia, Kan.

Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce officials said the Candidate Forum will be for Emporia Public Schools Board of Education candidates Jeremy Dorsey, Linda Forbes, Christy Grant, Art Gutierrez, Grant Riles, Leslie Seeley, and Sam Tovar. Along with Emporia City Commission candidates Erren Harter, Travis Hitt, James Sauder, Will Spencer and Becky Smith.

According to the officials with the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce, the Candidate Forum will begin with introductions of the candidates followed by about 35-40 minutes of questions and answers then conclude with closing statements. There will be a time following for the candidates to meet with the attendees.

Officials with the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce noted the General Election will be on Tuesday, Nov. 7. Advanced voting will be available Oct. 23 to Nov. 6 at the Lyon County Clerk’s Office.

