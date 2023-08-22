Disturbance in West Topeka lands one in jail after alleged child abuse

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A West Topeka disturbance led to one man’s arrest after it was found he allegedly abused a child.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 9:15 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 21, law enforcement officials were called to the 5500 block of SW 14th St. with reports of a disturbance.

When first responders arrived, they said it was reported that Travis A. Collins, 51, of Topeka, had gotten into an altercation and beat a juvenile that he knew.

As a result of the investigation, Collins was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

Abuse of a child - knowingly torturing, cruelly beating, striking, kicking or beating a child between the ages of 6 and 18.

As of Tuesday, Collins remains behind bars with no bond listed and no court appearance set.

