Disturbance in West Topeka lands one in jail after alleged child abuse
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A West Topeka disturbance led to one man’s arrest after it was found he allegedly abused a child.
The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 9:15 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 21, law enforcement officials were called to the 5500 block of SW 14th St. with reports of a disturbance.
When first responders arrived, they said it was reported that Travis A. Collins, 51, of Topeka, had gotten into an altercation and beat a juvenile that he knew.
As a result of the investigation, Collins was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:
- Abuse of a child - knowingly torturing, cruelly beating, striking, kicking or beating a child between the ages of 6 and 18.
As of Tuesday, Collins remains behind bars with no bond listed and no court appearance set.
