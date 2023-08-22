Disturbance in West Topeka lands one in jail after alleged child abuse

Travis Collins
Travis Collins(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A West Topeka disturbance led to one man’s arrest after it was found he allegedly abused a child.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 9:15 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 21, law enforcement officials were called to the 5500 block of SW 14th St. with reports of a disturbance.

When first responders arrived, they said it was reported that Travis A. Collins, 51, of Topeka, had gotten into an altercation and beat a juvenile that he knew.

As a result of the investigation, Collins was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

  • Abuse of a child - knowingly torturing, cruelly beating, striking, kicking or beating a child between the ages of 6 and 18.

As of Tuesday, Collins remains behind bars with no bond listed and no court appearance set.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jasmine Wills, Timothy Rudick
2 arrested after traffic stop with bicycles leads one to return with a weapon
Pacey Nathaniel Staines
Geary County officials announce missing person search
FILE - Riley County Police Department
3-year-old child left at scene of Manhattan crash leads to JC man’s arrest
Joseph Clark
Wrong-way chase along Highway 24 leads to man’s DUI arrest
FILE - (AP Photo/Allison Dinner)
Kansas families set to receive around $7.4 million in food assistance

Latest News

Evergy officials said on Aug. 22, Evergy opened its new Emporia Service Center.
Evergy opens new Emporia Service Center
The Kansas State University’s McCain Performance Series opens with Diamond Rio in September.
K-State’s McCain Performance Series to open with Diamond Rio
FILE
Victim shows up at hosptial with serious injuries following overnight shooting
FILE
Boil water advisory issued for Osage Co. Rural Water District 8