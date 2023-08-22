Cooling centers open around Northeast Kansas to combat excessive heat

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With an extended excessive heat warning and temperatures expected to be above 100 degrees for the rest of the week, many communities have opened up cooling centers to beat the heat. Here’s where you can find them:

Facility Address City Hours of Operation Are animals allowed? Central Park Community Center 1534 SW Clay St. Topeka 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Service animals only Crestview Community Center 4801 SW Shunga Dr. Topeka 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Service animals only Hillcrest Community Center 1800 SE 21st St. Topeka 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Service animals only Garfield Community Center 1600 NE Quincy St. Topeka 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Service animals only Oakland Community Center 801 NE Poplar St. Topeka 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Service animals only Shawnee North Community Center 300 NE 43rd St. Topeka 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Service animals only Anthony Recreation Center 2415 Browning Ave. Manhattan 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. (Monday - Thursday)

8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Friday)

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Saturday)

Noon to 4 p.m. (Sunday) Be Ble Community Center 431 S. 5th St. Manhattan 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Monday - Friday)

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Saturday) Douglass Activity Center 925 Yuma St. Manhattan 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. (Monday - Thursday)

8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Friday)

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Saturday)

Noon to 4 p.m. (Sunday) Douglass Community Center 900 Yuma St. Manhattan 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Monday - Friday) Eisenhower Recreation Center 2850 Kirkwood Dr. Manhattan 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. (Monday - Thursday)

8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Friday)

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Saturday)

Noon to 4 p.m. (Sunday) Flint Hills Discovery Center 315 S. 3rd St. Manhattan 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Tuesday - Saturday)

Noon to 5 p.m. (Sunday) Manhattan City Hall Lobby 1101 Poyntz Ave. Manhattan 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Monday - Friday) Manhattan Public Library 629 Poyntz Ave. Manhattan 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. (Monday - Thursday)

9 a.m. to 8 p.m. (Friday)

9 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Saturday)

1 p.m. to 6 p.m. (Sunday) Manhattan Senior Center 301 N. 4th St. Manhattan 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Monday - Friday) Manhattan Town Center 100 Manhattan Town Center Manhattan 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. (Monday - Saturday)

Noon to 6 p.m. (Sunday) Riley County Historical Museum 2309 Claflin Rd. Manhattan 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Tuesday - Friday)

2 p.m. to 5 p.m. (Saturday - Sunday) Messiah Lutheran Church 1101 Neosho St. Emporia 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pets are welcome if controlled by the owner Emporia Police Department 518 Mechanic St. Emporia Lobby open to those in need. Pets are welcome if controlled by the owner Lyon County Sheriff’s Office 425 Mechanic St. Emporia Lobby open to those in need. Pets are welcome if controlled by the owner Raise Your Paws 312 Commercial St. Emporia 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. (Monday - Friday)

1 p.m. to 5 p.m. (Monday - Friday) Friendly and leashed dogs are welcome. Bloom House Youth Services 301 W. 11th Ave. Emporia The program serves teenagers and their families in the area. Only families with teenagers present can qualify for services.

Officials have also given Kansans tips to stay safe:

Never leave children or pets alone in hot vehicles. Heat can rise quickly in a car, so if a child or pet is seen in a hot car, Kansans should contact 911 immediately.

Check on family members and neighbors, especially those who are older, to ensure they are keeping adequately cooled.

If you have to be outside, wear light, loose-fitting clothes, drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks in the shade.

Know the signs of heat-related illnesses like heat exhaustion and heat stroke

Avoid high-energy activities

Stay indoors in an air-conditioned area as much as possible

Check on pets, bring them inside and provide them with plenty of cool water

Cook with small appliances. Ovens release heat which makes it harder to keep the home cool. Try cooking with appliances that use less energy such as microwaves, crockpots or air fryers.

Close blinds, shades or curtains to block the sunlight during the hottest part of the day - especially for south or west-facing windows.

Turn ceiling fans counterclockwise to push cool air down. Be sure to turn the fan off when leaving the room as fans cool people down, not rooms.

Keep cool air inside by placing a draft stopper on exterior doors to block gaps at the threshold. Homeowners can also add weatherstripping inside door frames, or attach a door seal to the bottom of the door.

Make sure HVAC filters have been changed. Every three months is recommended to keep air flowing properly and ensure furnaces and air conditioners work at peak efficiency.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.