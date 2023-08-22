Cooling centers open around Northeast Kansas to combat excessive heat

By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With an extended excessive heat warning and temperatures expected to be above 100 degrees for the rest of the week, many communities have opened up cooling centers to beat the heat. Here’s where you can find them:

FacilityAddressCityHours of OperationAre animals allowed?
Central Park Community Center1534 SW Clay St.Topeka9 a.m. to 7 p.m.Service animals only
Crestview Community Center4801 SW Shunga Dr.Topeka9 a.m. to 7 p.m.Service animals only
Hillcrest Community Center1800 SE 21st St.Topeka9 a.m. to 7 p.m.Service animals only
Garfield Community Center1600 NE Quincy St.Topeka9 a.m. to 7 p.m.Service animals only
Oakland Community Center801 NE Poplar St.Topeka9 a.m. to 7 p.m.Service animals only
Shawnee North Community Center300 NE 43rd St.Topeka8 a.m. to 7 p.m.Service animals only
Anthony Recreation Center2415 Browning Ave.Manhattan8 a.m. to 8 p.m. (Monday - Thursday)
8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Friday)
9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Saturday)
Noon to 4 p.m. (Sunday)
Be Ble Community Center431 S. 5th St.Manhattan8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Monday - Friday)
10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Saturday)
Douglass Activity Center925 Yuma St.Manhattan8 a.m. to 8 p.m. (Monday - Thursday)
8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Friday)
9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Saturday)
Noon to 4 p.m. (Sunday)
Douglass Community Center900 Yuma St.Manhattan1 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Monday - Friday)
Eisenhower Recreation Center2850 Kirkwood Dr.Manhattan8 a.m. to 8 p.m. (Monday - Thursday)
8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Friday)
9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Saturday)
Noon to 4 p.m. (Sunday)
Flint Hills Discovery Center315 S. 3rd St.Manhattan10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Tuesday - Saturday)
Noon to 5 p.m. (Sunday)
Manhattan City Hall Lobby1101 Poyntz Ave.Manhattan8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Monday - Friday)
Manhattan Public Library629 Poyntz Ave.Manhattan9 a.m. to 9 p.m. (Monday - Thursday)
9 a.m. to 8 p.m. (Friday)
9 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Saturday)
1 p.m. to 6 p.m. (Sunday)
Manhattan Senior Center301 N. 4th St.Manhattan8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Monday - Friday)
Manhattan Town Center100 Manhattan Town CenterManhattan10 a.m. to 8 p.m. (Monday - Saturday)
Noon to 6 p.m. (Sunday)
Riley County Historical Museum2309 Claflin Rd.Manhattan8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Tuesday - Friday)
2 p.m. to 5 p.m. (Saturday - Sunday)
Messiah Lutheran Church1101 Neosho St.Emporia9 a.m. to 5 p.m.Pets are welcome if controlled by the owner
Emporia Police Department518 Mechanic St.EmporiaLobby open to those in need.Pets are welcome if controlled by the owner
Lyon County Sheriff’s Office425 Mechanic St.EmporiaLobby open to those in need.Pets are welcome if controlled by the owner
Raise Your Paws 312 Commercial St. Emporia8 a.m. to 12 p.m. (Monday - Friday)
1 p.m. to 5 p.m. (Monday - Friday) 		Friendly and leashed dogs are welcome.
Bloom House Youth Services 301 W. 11th Ave. EmporiaThe program serves teenagers and their families in the area. Only families with teenagers present can qualify for services.

Officials have also given Kansans tips to stay safe:

  • Never leave children or pets alone in hot vehicles. Heat can rise quickly in a car, so if a child or pet is seen in a hot car, Kansans should contact 911 immediately.
  • Check on family members and neighbors, especially those who are older, to ensure they are keeping adequately cooled.
  • If you have to be outside, wear light, loose-fitting clothes, drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks in the shade.
  • Know the signs of heat-related illnesses like heat exhaustion and heat stroke
  • Avoid high-energy activities
  • Stay indoors in an air-conditioned area as much as possible
  • Check on pets, bring them inside and provide them with plenty of cool water
  • Cook with small appliances. Ovens release heat which makes it harder to keep the home cool. Try cooking with appliances that use less energy such as microwaves, crockpots or air fryers.
  • Close blinds, shades or curtains to block the sunlight during the hottest part of the day - especially for south or west-facing windows.
  • Turn ceiling fans counterclockwise to push cool air down. Be sure to turn the fan off when leaving the room as fans cool people down, not rooms.
  • Keep cool air inside by placing a draft stopper on exterior doors to block gaps at the threshold. Homeowners can also add weatherstripping inside door frames, or attach a door seal to the bottom of the door.
  • Make sure HVAC filters have been changed. Every three months is recommended to keep air flowing properly and ensure furnaces and air conditioners work at peak efficiency.

