Bulleit Frontier Whiskey and Manhattan Brewing Company announce partnership that celebrates the popularity of a Beer and a Shot

By Joseph Robben
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 6:34 PM CDT
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kentucky bourbon maker is teaming up with a Manhattan Brewery.

Last Thursday Bulleit Frontier Whiskey and Manhattan Brewing Company officially announced their partnership. Bulleit’s “Shot and a Beer” promotion was launched throughout the state of Kansas. The two creators come together to celebrate the pairing of their craft liquids through the timeless tradition of an artisanal beer and a shot.

Through this partnership, Bulleit and Manhattan Brewing Company aim to inspire patrons by providing not only exceptional products but also by providing unique education, authentic experiences, and a strong community. Owners of both companies said the partnership will be great for the city and state.

”It’s huge I mean their going to invest in some really nice dollars and for marketing campaigns and some merchandise and some stuff like that to go around the state. It’s nice for a small brewery like us to be attached to such a well-known big brand and one that makes really good stuff, able for us to be paired with them is incredible,” said Jake Voelgeli, co-owner of Manhattan Brewing Company.

This is only the 31st time Bulleit has partnered with a brewery in the world and the first time in Kansas.

