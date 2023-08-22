Boil water advisory issued for Osage Co. Rural Water District 8

FILE
FILE(Mk2010 / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 3.0)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Osage Co. residents have been warned that customers of Water District 8 will need to boil their water for the foreseeable future.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment announced on Tuesday, Aug. 22, that it has issued a boil water advisory for the Osage Co. Rural Water District 8 public water supply system.

KDHE has warned customers in the area that they should observe the following precautions until further notice:

  • Boil water for one minute before ingestion or use bottled water
  • Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker
  • If tap water appears dirty, flush the lines by letting the water run until it clears
  • Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water with one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water
  • Water used for bathing does not need to be boiled. Supervise children as necessary to make sure water is not ingested

Officials indicated that the advisory will stay in place until conditions that put the system at risk of bacterial contamination have been resolved. The advisory was issued due to a loss in pressure in the system which could contribute to bacterial contamination.

Regardless of who issued the advisory, KDHE said it is the only entity that can rescind the advisory once testing is done at a certified laboratory.

