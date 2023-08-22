Arrest made in Travelers Inn shooting

Topeka Police have arrested the suspect who fired gunshots at the Travelers Inn.
By Lexi Letterman
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 1:34 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police have arrested the suspect who fired gunshots at the Travelers Inn.

Around 8 p.m. on Aug. 21, TPD Responded to the 3300 blk. of SE Massachusetts Ave. for a reported burglary.

They located and arrested Kevin Chamberlain, 43, while investigating this incident.

He was taken to the Shawnee County jail on the following charges: Criminal Possession of a weapon by a Felon, Possession of stolen property, Criminal Discharge of a Firearm, and Interference with a Law Enforcement Officer.

Chamberlain was the suspect in an incident on Aug. 18 at Travelers Inn.

Around 11 a.m. that day Officers responded to reports of gunshots in the area and found no one had been injured but that shots had been fired into an occupied room.

