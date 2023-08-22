Anna Becker went with her gut on commitment to Drake

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While Anna Becker is just entering her junior year with the Vikings, a decision to play at the next level was an easy choice for her.

Becker committed to the Bulldogs on Aug. 9 just before the new school year.

Becker was the United Kansas Conference Player of the Year and First Team selection. She was a Sports in Kansas 5A Player of the Year finalist and a All-Shawnee County Top 10 selection.

Her sophomore campaign, the numbers speak for itself, averaging 12 points, 4/6 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 3.3 steals per game while shooting 46 percent from the floor.

She helped lead the Lady Vikes to a No. 1 rank in 5A for a majority of the year and finished last season at 21-2, falling to St. James Academy in the first round of the state tournament. However, she says she’s very confident in the group this season with a majority of the roster back too.

While Becker still has two years left in high school, Drake just felt right.

”I just really love the style of basketball that they play,” Becker said. “I think it’s a great fit for me and I made connections with their coaches so early and they took the chance to get to know me and my family which is great. I think relationships are important to me and that was really off the charts with them and I know I’m going to get a really good education there which is imporant to me and have fun when we have games which will be a lot. The first couple of phone calls, I just had a feeling and I think that was important just really going with my gut and trusting what mattered to me.”

Becker says she’s thankful for all the scarifies are parents, coaches and travel organization has made to help her make it to the next level. She also said she looks forward to this upcoming season and becoming more of a leader on the team and helping Seaman win that state championship.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.