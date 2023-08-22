$5.1 million awarded to Kansas to connect hundreds with high-speed internet

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Around $5.1 million has been awarded to counties in Kansas to connect more than 440 Kansans, 11 businesses and 72 farms with high-speed internet.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced that more than $5.1 million in grants and loans will be made available to connect hundreds of rural residents, farmers and business owners to affordable high-speed internet through the ReConnect Program.

The USDA noted that the program has been designed to fund the most difficult high-speed internet projects in the nation. These include the most rural, remote and underserved communities.

Kansas projects that have been awarded funds are as follows:

A $495,765 loan and a $495,765 grant have been warded to Labette and Montgomery counties to deploy a fiber-to-the-premises network for high-speed internet to connect 228 Kansans, 6 businesses and 39 farms. Wave Wireless, LLC, will make high-speed internet affordable by participating in the Federal Communications Commission’s Affordable Connectivity Program.

A $4,136,439 loan has been granted to Chautauqua Co. to deploy a fiber-to-the-premises network to provide high-speed internet to 213 Kansans, 5 businesses and 33 farms. Totah Communications, Inc., will make high-speed internet affordable through participation in the Federal Communication Commission’s Lifeline and Affordable Connectivity Program.

“Keeping rural Kansas connected with reliable, high-speed internet is vital for business and education today,” Davis said. “These investments will support economic growth and expand opportunities in these Kansas communities.”

