Wrong-way chase along Highway 24 leads to man’s DUI arrest

Joseph Clark
Joseph Clark(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is behind bars after a wrong-way chase on Highway 24 over the weekend led officials to find that he was also intoxicated.

The Kansas Highway Patrol tells 13 NEWS that just after 6:50 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 20, Troopers attempted to stop a GMC Yukon that had been headed the wrong way on Highway 24.

KHP said the driver, later identified as Joseph W. Clark, 35, failed to stop and started a chase. He sped along Highway 24 and Highway 75 for about 8 minutes before he pulled into a driveway at 7 p.m.

During the stop, Clark was also found to be under the influence. He was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

  • Flee or attempt to elude - driving the wrong way into an opposing lane or intersection
  • Reckless driving - unknown convictions
  • Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs - misdemeanor
  • Speeding - maximum limits
  • Failure to yield at a stop or yield sign

As of Monday, Clark remains behind bars on a $50,000 bond. He has a court appearance set for 4 p.m. on Nov. 2.

KHP did not indicate that any injuries happened as a result of the incident.

