Wabaunsee Co. Sheriff undergoes major surgery, expected to make full recovery

WABAUNSEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Wabaunsee County Sheriff Rob Hoskins is expected to make a full recovery following a major surgery scheduled for Monday to repair damage sustained during his 30-year law enforcement career.

The Wabaunsee Co. Sheriff’s Office says that on Friday, Aug. 18, Sheriff Rob Hoskins was taken to a local hospital where he was well attended to and in stable condition. He was scheduled to undergo major surgery to repair injuries accumulated and sustained from serving his community for the past three decades.

Undersheriff Eric Kirsch says that while Sheriff Hoskins is expected to make a full recovery, out of an abundance of caution and in observance of legal continuity of government, he was sworn in as acting Sheriff.

Once Sheriff Hoskins has been medically cleared, Interim Sheriff Kirsch said he will return the title and authority.

“Be it known Sheriff Hoskins has the biggest heart of any man I’ve ever known,” Kirsch noted. “He has well served you, sacrificed for you and bled for this, his beloved community. He seeks no sympathy and I warmly invite you each and all to deploy to him and his family the power of love, prayer, humor and good healing vibes so he may return to us healthy, happy and strong.”

The Sheriff’s Office indicated that operations will continue as normal. Kirsch was named interim Sheriff on Friday while on Saturday a successful search warrant was executed, another arrest was made and officials were still able to enjoy serving the community at Hot Alma Nights.

As for Sheriff Hoskins, officials said he will undergo surgery on Monday and the community will be kept up-to-date on his wellbeing.

