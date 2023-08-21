Victim of deadly Pittsburg shooting identified as Police seek group’s identities

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The victim of a deadly shooting in Pittsburg has been identified as police attempt to identify a group of individuals seen during the same night.

The Pittsburg Police Department says that on Sunday evening, law enforcement officials identified Justin E. Krogen, 36, of Pittsburg, as the victim of a fatal shooting over the weekend.

Around 1:15 a.m. on Sunday, PPD said first responders were called to 202 N. Locust St. with reports of a shooting. Once they arrived, they found Krogen in front of a local bar with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has been called in to aid the police department in the ongoing case. Officials do believe that the incident stemmed from an earlier altercation and is isolated.

Shortly after the update, PPD said it also needs the public’s help to identify those shown in the photos. They have not indicated those in the photos are related to the shooting incident.

Anyone with information about the deadly shooting or anyone who recognizes those in the photos should report it to PPD at 620-231-1700 or the automated tip line at 620-231-8477.

