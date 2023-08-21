Topeka firefighters taking advance precautions amid ongoing heat wave

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka firefighters are feeling the heat these days.

With triple-digit temperatures expected to last for the remainder of the week, firefighters are taking advance precautions to stay safe while on the job.

Topeka Fire Department Division Chief of Operations Jason Broadbent and Lt. Jacob French said crews are hydrating to the tune of at least a gallon of water a day -- and that’s when they’re not on duty.

On days when they are responding to fire incidents or heat-related medical calls, they drink even more water.

French said firefighters train daily -- whether they are on or off duty -- to become “acclimated” to the high temperatures and humidity levels.

Broadbent added that incident commanders at each fire call keep tabs on crews and monitor them for safety.

Incident commanders are able to rotate firefighters sooner than usual on calls as their body temperatures can go up 50 degrees or more than the air temperature.

Firefighters also are able to pull themselves out of a call in the event that they begin to feel the onset of a heat-related issue.

Broadbent said in addition to responding to fires, crews also are being kept busy responding to heat-related illnesses, especially among the city’s unsheltered homeless population.

