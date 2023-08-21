Topeka church hopes to meet second wave of school supply needs

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local church is working to meet the needs of its neighborhood - and bring some joy, too!

Leroy Ware, Elouise Ware, Stephanie Prince, and Leon with Miracle Life Church visited Eye on NE Kansas to explain what they’re planning for the community.

Leroy explained the church’s mission is to support their community. In thinking of ways to serve, they came up with the idea for a “second wave” school supply giveaway. They group explained that students continuously use school supplies and, a few weeks into the year, may realize where they’re short on what they need.

Since they’re inviting people out, they decided blessing the community with music would add to the fun.

Miracle Life Church’s Second Wave Supply Giveaway and Concert will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9 at Cushinberry Park, 335 SE 15th St. Everyone is invited.

