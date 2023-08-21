Topeka artist who underwent multiple brain surgeries now selling art at local vendor market

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - “We were first time parents and Rainy was born with a severe birth defect. Actually part of her brain was coming out the back of her skull, and it was very scary for us, and we were very young. She has had numerous surgeries throughout the years to take care of that problem.”

Geoff Cook said when his daughter Rainy was born, he wasn’t sure if he would be able to watch her grow up.

“We were very afraid that she was not going to survive, but here she is, she’s a young adult and I just wanted to see her do what she wants and she loves to paint, that’s her thing.”

But Rainy battled through several childhood surgeries and turned 21 years old this summer.

To celebrate, Geoff said he created something he knew his talented artist of a daughter would love.

“For her 21st birthday, I wanted to surprise her with her own store. So we came to the Topeka Vendors Market and i showed her that this her space and we can do anything she wants here.”

He said coming to the vendor market has become something both of them love to do together.

”We’ve actually spent a lot more time now that we’re doing this together. She’s learning how to build and work with wood and a whole bunch of things she’s not used to. and it’s just good to get out of your comfort zone and try different things. It’s wonderful being able to spend time with her.”

Geoff said helping Rainy with her art stand has been a labor of love.

“I found a tutorial on YouTube and we made the rock wall in the back and we made the sides and things kind of came together and we got some items that are her style. I just wanted to give her a good birthday present for her 21st birthday.”

