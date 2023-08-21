Shawnee Co. Solid Waste warns of impacted routes due to heat, staffing issues

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. Solid Waste customers have been warned that no bulky or yard items will be picked up during the extreme heat, and totes are expected to be out by 7 a.m.

Officials with Shawnee County Solid Waste announced on Monday, Aug. 21, that it will operate with multiple routes shut down due to unforeseen staffing issues until at least Friday, Aug. 25.

When this happens, crews said other routes have to pick these stops up as well which will modify some pickup times. Due to the extreme heat, collections have also been modified to eliminate bulky items and yard waste.

Officials have also asked residents to ensure their totes are placed on the curb by 7 a.m. to ensure no stops are missed.

