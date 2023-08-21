RCPD searches for information after 2 vehicles stolen, 1 broken into

By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police are searching for information following two stolen vehicles over the weekend while another was broken into.

The Riley County Police Department says that around 9 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19, law enforcement officials were called to the 400 block of Oakdale Dr. in Manhattan with reports of theft and burglary.

When law enforcement officials arrived, they said they found a 51-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman who reported the man’s business vehicle, which belonged to Corteva Agriscience, had been broken into. An Apple iPad was stolen from inside the vehicle.

The victims also reported that their personal maroon 2013 Honda Accord had been stolen. The crime cost the couple around $10,300.

Also around 9 a.m. on Saturday, RCPD said officers were called to the 400 block of Edgerton Ave. - about a block away from the first report - with reports of another stolen vehicle. Here, a 39-year-old man reported his white 2013 Nissan Frontier had been stolen while it was unlocked with the keys left inside.

Officials noted that fishing gear and a black duffle bag were also inside the vehicle when it was stolen. The crime cost this victim about $15,000.

Anyone with information about either case should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

