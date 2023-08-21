Police search for vandal, vandals who spray-painted Salina mural

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police in Salina are looking for a vandal or a group of vandals who spray-painted over a local mural.

The Salina Police Department says that on Aug. 4, law enforcement officials were called to 343 N. Santa Fe Ave. with reports of criminal damage to property. The damage was found on the mural painted on the grain elevators at the address.

SPD noted that an unknown vandal spray painted the words “Gunk Gunk Gunk” in black and blue on the south side of the mural. The vandalism is believed to have happened between July 28 and Aug. 4.

Police search for vandals after a mural in Salina is damaged on Aug. 4, 2023. (Salina Police Department)

Anyone with information about the incident has been asked to report it to the Salina Police Department at 785-826-7210 or Saline Co. Crimestoppers at 785-825-TIPS.

