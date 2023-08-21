Police search for vandal, vandals who spray-painted Salina mural

Police search for vandals after a mural in Salina is damaged on Aug. 4, 2023.
Police search for vandals after a mural in Salina is damaged on Aug. 4, 2023.(Salina Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police in Salina are looking for a vandal or a group of vandals who spray-painted over a local mural.

The Salina Police Department says that on Aug. 4, law enforcement officials were called to 343 N. Santa Fe Ave. with reports of criminal damage to property. The damage was found on the mural painted on the grain elevators at the address.

SPD noted that an unknown vandal spray painted the words “Gunk Gunk Gunk” in black and blue on the south side of the mural. The vandalism is believed to have happened between July 28 and Aug. 4.

Police search for vandals after a mural in Salina is damaged on Aug. 4, 2023.
Police search for vandals after a mural in Salina is damaged on Aug. 4, 2023.(Salina Police Department)

Anyone with information about the incident has been asked to report it to the Salina Police Department at 785-826-7210 or Saline Co. Crimestoppers at 785-825-TIPS.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danielle and James Gillespie
Road rage incident lands two in jail after car hit at Topeka gas station
FILE
6 arrested after drugs found during search of Lake Wabaunsee house
FILE
Topeka Public Schools adjusts schedules to account for sweltering Kansas heat
FILE
Aggieville shooting sends one to the hospital, shooter remains at large
Three arrested in Osage Co. after narcotic search warrant
Three arrested in Osage Co. after narcotics search warrant

Latest News

FILE - (AP Photo/Allison Dinner)
Kansas families set to receive around $7.4 million in food assistance
WalletHub released its list of 2023's Best & Worst States for Women's Equality.
New report finds most Midwest states lack in women’s equality
FILE
Shawnee Co. Solid Waste warns of impacted routes due to heat, staffing issues
FILE
Wabaunsee Co. Sheriff undergoes major surgery, expected to make full recovery