One arrested after fight leads to threats with tire iron in frat house parking lot

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - One man was arrested after a verbal altercation led to a short chase that ended in a frat house parking lot when a tire iron was brought out.

The Riley County Police Department says that around 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19, law enforcement officials were called to the Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity at 1919 Platt St. with reports of a disturbance.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a few men aged 19 to 20 who all reported a driver, later identified as Lendell Fleming, 22, of Fort Riley, had followed their vehicle for several blocks after a verbal exchange.

RCPD noted that the victims claimed Fleming had threatened them with a tire iron and damaged property at the frat house.

Fleming was arrested and booked into the Riley Co. Jail on aggravated assault and criminal damage to property. As of Monday, he is no longer behind bars as his $6,000 bond has been posted.

