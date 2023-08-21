One arrested after fight leads to threats with tire iron in frat house parking lot

FILE
FILE(RCPD)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - One man was arrested after a verbal altercation led to a short chase that ended in a frat house parking lot when a tire iron was brought out.

The Riley County Police Department says that around 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19, law enforcement officials were called to the Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity at 1919 Platt St. with reports of a disturbance.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a few men aged 19 to 20 who all reported a driver, later identified as Lendell Fleming, 22, of Fort Riley, had followed their vehicle for several blocks after a verbal exchange.

RCPD noted that the victims claimed Fleming had threatened them with a tire iron and damaged property at the frat house.

Fleming was arrested and booked into the Riley Co. Jail on aggravated assault and criminal damage to property. As of Monday, he is no longer behind bars as his $6,000 bond has been posted.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danielle and James Gillespie
Road rage incident lands two in jail after car hit at Topeka gas station
FILE
6 arrested after drugs found during search of Lake Wabaunsee house
FILE
Topeka Public Schools adjusts schedules to account for sweltering Kansas heat
FILE
Aggieville shooting sends one to the hospital, shooter remains at large
Three arrested in Osage Co. after narcotic search warrant
Three arrested in Osage Co. after narcotics search warrant

Latest News

The heat warning for Northeast Kansas is extended until August 25th.
Heat warning extended for Northeast Kansas
Shawnee Co. Solid Waste customers have been warned that no bulky or yard items will be picked...
Shawnee Co. Solid Waste warns of impacted routes due to heat, staffing issues
FILE
Community centers double as cooling centers as temps above 100 expected
The victim of a deadly shooting in Pittsburg has been identified as police attempt to identify...
Victim of deadly Pittsburg shooting identified as Police seek group's identities