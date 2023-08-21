New smoothie joint opens in former Gyroville building

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - There’s a new place to grab a smoothie in Topeka, filling the spot where another eatery served customers.

Hane Bee is now open in the old Gyroville location at 29th and Wanamaker Rd.

Manager CJ says they offer healthy options like fresh fruit smoothies and things like acai bowls. He says the approach is to have a menu with a minimalist approach, using ingredients produced by the earth.

“Well, you’re just going to love it,” CJ said. “You’re just going to love it. Nothing can go wrong with fresh fruits. You got your vitamins; it keeps you going in the day. That’s it.”

Hene Be is open from 10-8 p.m., seven days a week. The manager says depending on community reception, they may extend those hours.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.