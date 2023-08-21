New report finds most Midwest states lack in women’s equality

WalletHub released its list of 2023's Best & Worst States for Women's Equality.
WalletHub released its list of 2023's Best & Worst States for Women's Equality.(WalletHub)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new report has found that when it comes to women’s equality, Kansas, along with most of the region, may need to look inward.

With Women’s Equality Day set to roll around on Saturday, Aug. 26, and the U.S. ranking as the 43rd best country for gender equality, personal finance website WalletHub.com announced on Monday, Aug. 21, that it has released its report on 2023′s Best & Worst States for Women’s Equality.

In order to find where women are treated more equally in American society, WalletHub said it compared all 50 states across 17 metrics. Data sets ranged from the gap between female and male executives to the disparity in unemployment rates for women and men.

Source: WalletHub

The report ranked Kansas 44th overall with a total score of 47.43. The Sunflower State ranked 35th for equality in the workplace environment, 44th for equality in education and health and 33rd in equality in political empowerment. Broken down, it was found that Kansas had the:

  • 10th largest earnings gap between men and women
  • 27th largest gap between men and women for executive positions
  • 15th largest gap in hours worked between men and women
  • 24th largest gap between men and women in minimum-wage jobs
  • 13th largest gap in unemployment between men and women
  • 27th largest gap in men and women entrepreneurs
  • 17th largest gap in political representation between men and women

Missouri was the only state in the region that ranked lower than Kansas as it came in 46th place overall with a total score of 45.77. It ranked 18th for workplace environment, 48th for education and health and 40th for political empowerment.

Oklahoma ranked 41st overall with a total score of 48.73. It ranked 42nd for the workplace environment, 26th for education and health and 43rd for political empowerment.

Nebraska ranked 34th overall with a total score of 53.26. It ranked 26th for the workplace environment, 35th for education and health and 27th for political empowerment.

Lastly, Colorado ranked as the most gender-equal state in the region as it came in 13th place with a total score of 64.28. It ranked 10th for the workplace environment, 28th for education and health and 15th for political empowerment.

The report found that states, where women are treated most equally, were found to be:

  1. Hawaii
  2. Alaska
  3. Maine
  4. Delaware
  5. Vermont

The report found that states, where women are treated least equally, were found to be:

  1. Utah
  2. Texas
  3. Idaho
  4. Georgia
  5. Missouri

For more information or to see where other states fall, click HERE.

