Monday forecast: Dangerous heat continues

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After some possible fog early this morning it’ll be sunny with temperatures getting hot again. This heat remains intense through Friday before a cool down this weekend with possible rain chances returning as well.

Taking Action:

Take this heat seriously, heat is the #1 weather related killer. Hydrate, adjust outdoor activities to limit the amount of time you are outside, keep your pets in mind. If you don’t have AC, spend some time in a place that does like the library, movie theater, friend’s house, cooling shelters, etc. It’s also important to find somewhere cool at night so your body is able to recover after the intense heat during the day.

With a cool down this weekend, we’re keeping an eye on low chances for rain but uncertainty exists on specific details so keep checking back for updates.



The big uncertainty remains the humidity forecast. At least for today and tomorrow the humidity will be higher toward the Missouri border leading to ‘cooler’ temperatures compared to areas out toward central KS. The higher the humidity the ‘cooler’ the temperatures and vice versa. For example temperatures could range from 105°-110° with the ‘feels like’ temperatures slightly cooler than the temperature or it could range from upper 90s to 105° with heat indices 110° 120° if the humidity gets high enough. No matter what though heat indices for most of northeast KS will range from 110°-120° with some spots getting hotter like this weekend and either way you should be taking heat safety precautions the same.

Normal High: 88/Normal Low: 66 Topeka records Monday through Thursday: 107, 103, 105, 110 (WIBW)

Today: Areas of fog early this morning otherwise plenty of sun. Highs range from upper 90s in extreme northeast KS to around 108° toward central KS. Winds E 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds E/SE around 5 mph. Some models are picking up on patchy fog again.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs will again range from around 100° near the Missouri border to 108° out west. Winds SE/E 5-10 mph.

The heat remains intense Wednesday and Thursday with a slightly cooler day Friday but still remaining dangerously hot.

The intense heat ends by the weekend with highs in the 80s to low 90s. While there is a low chance of rain from one model late Thursday into Thursday evening, the better chance of rain will come this weekend. Not necessarily in line with the cold front but with a weak disturbances behind the front which is why models are struggling with specific details like how widespread and exact timing.

