KPZ Preview: Silver Lake

SILVER LAKE, Kan. (WIBW) - Silver Lake football is ready to build off a solid 2022 season, and uphold the rich winning tradition of the program in 2023.

The Eagles went 6-3 in 2022 under first-year head coach Logan Pegram.

This year, they’ve got the benefit of returning a starting quarterback in Tanner Martin, and a lot more returners at other key positions.

The Eagles feel especially good about their talent in skill positions.

”We bring a lot back, especially at the skill position,” said Coach Pegram.

“I think we’re loaded at the skill position,” said senior RB/OLB Blake Redmond.

They say the last piece of the puzzle that needs to come together before the action starts is the offensive line.

“Getting our linemen to come with us will be great. And I think they can do it, I really do. Even though they might not be the biggest guys on the field but, they’re definitely the most dawgs out there,” Redmond added.

“We gotta get the O-line going. We got some key guys that came out and decided they wanted to help build what we started,” said Coach Pegram. “Of course not where we wanted to be, but it’s nice to see that people start taking care of each other, and young guys are stepping up.”

It’s clear this roster really values the history of the Silver Lake football program, and they want to keep those winning ways around.

“I think we have a pretty good mindset. We’re coming in thinking we’re gonna do pretty good, and we just have to see how the season goes,” said junior lineman Braden Strausbaugh.

Silver Lake opens its season at home, hosting Riley County on September 1st.

