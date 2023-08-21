Kansas Senator enlists partners for fentanyl awareness campaign

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas’ federal delegation used Monday’s Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day to launch a weeklong campaign reminding everyone that “one pill can kill.”

Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kansas, spoke with Eye on NE Kansas about the effort. He said Congressional representatives and partner organizations will be posting to social media using the hashtag #OnePillCanKill. They’ll also host other activities to raise awareness in their communities.

Marshall said fentanyl kills at least one Kansan every day. It’s up to 50 times stronger than heroin, and is often mixed undetected with other drugs.

He said back to school is the perfect time for the campaign.

“There’s an opportunity for teachers and coaches and parents to seize the moment, and coaches and parents can say, ‘OK wait a second. As our kids are going back to school we want to make sure they’re able to finish it.’ Fentanyl doesn’t care who you are, where you are, what you are, what your last name is, what your parents do - nobody is immune from this problem,” Marshall said.

More than 100 law enforcement, health and education organizations are taking part in the awareness campaign. Among them are the Riley and Pottawatomie county health departments; Jefferson and Pottawatomie county sheriff’s offices; and Flint Hills Technical College.

Marshall also is sponsoring a bill compelling social media companies to cooperate with law enforcement investigating online sales of fentanyl. The Cooper Davis Act has passed out of Senate committee and is awaiting debate on the floor.

