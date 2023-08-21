Kansas running back Devin Neal sits down with 13 Sports

By Katie Maher
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas running back Devin Neal is gearing up for what many expect to be his biggest season yet.

The Lawrence native is the only returning running back in the Big 12 who rushed for 1,000+ yards in 2022, and he’s got high expectations for what he’ll do on the field this year.

The star Jayhawk sat down with 13 Sports reporter Katie Maher ahead of the 2023 season. The two talked about hometown support, managing pressure, the potential of the offense, and much more.

Watch the full interview above.

