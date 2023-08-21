K-State’s Cooper Beebe named Preseason AP All-American

Kansas State offensive lineman Cooper Beebe (50), center, blocks Iowa State defensive lineman...
Kansas State offensive lineman Cooper Beebe (50), center, blocks Iowa State defensive lineman Tyler Onyedim (11) as Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez (9) passes the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. (Matthew Putney)(MATTHEW PUTNEY | AP)
By Katie Maher
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State senior offensive lineman Cooper Beebe has been named a First Team Preseason All-American by the AP, as announced on Monday.

Beebe was named to the AP Second Team at the conclusion of the 2022 season. He’s the second Wildcat to be given a First Team preseason nod in the last two years, the other being Deuce Vaughn.

The Kansas City native has started in 35 games for K-State, 32 being consecutive. He was also named the 2022 Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year by the conference’s coaches.

Beebe and the rest of the Wildcats kickoff the 2023 season hosting SEMO at Bill Snyder Family Stadium on September 2nd at 6:00 p.m.

