Junction City 19-year-old arrested, accused of fondling young girl

FILE
FILE(Riley County Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A 19-year-old from Junction City is behind Riley County bars as he stands accused of fondling a young girl.

The Riley County Police Department says that around 5:15 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19, law enforcement officials arrested Blake Konkright, 19, of Junction City, after he was accused of child sex crimes.

RCPD noted that Konkright’s arrest warrant stems from a July 29, 2022, incident that involved a girl who is now 8 years old.

Konkright was booked into the Riley Co. Jail on aggravated indecent liberties with a child - an offender over the age of 18 fondled a child under the age of 14.

As of Monday, Konkright remains behind bars on a $40,000 bond.

