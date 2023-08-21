Junction City 19-year-old arrested, accused of fondling young girl
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A 19-year-old from Junction City is behind Riley County bars as he stands accused of fondling a young girl.
The Riley County Police Department says that around 5:15 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19, law enforcement officials arrested Blake Konkright, 19, of Junction City, after he was accused of child sex crimes.
RCPD noted that Konkright’s arrest warrant stems from a July 29, 2022, incident that involved a girl who is now 8 years old.
Konkright was booked into the Riley Co. Jail on aggravated indecent liberties with a child - an offender over the age of 18 fondled a child under the age of 14.
As of Monday, Konkright remains behind bars on a $40,000 bond.
Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.