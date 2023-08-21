Heat warning extended for Northeast Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With forecasts reaching the triple digits this week, the National Weather Service extends the excessive heat warning through Thursday evening.

Almost record breaking heat with this potentially being the longest heat wave of +100 highs since 2011.

The afternoons will be ranging from 107 to 115 degrees each afternoon. It is recommended to postpone any non-essential outdoors activities during the midday and afternoons.

Residents are also encouraged to drink plenty of cold nonalcoholic beverages regardless of activity level to help prevent heat injuries.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration also recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned areas. Air-conditioning is the number one factor against heat-related injuries and death during conditions of extreme heat.

If venturing outside is necessary, drink lots of water, wear light weight clothes, and reduce strenuous activities.

