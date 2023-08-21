Geary County officials announce missing person search

GEARY COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - Authorities have announced a missing person search for 24-year-old Pacey Nathaniel Staines.

On August 20 at approximately 9:00 pm, the Geary County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of a possible missing subject when they received a call regarding Staines, who had gone hunting in the area of the 5300 block of N. Dietrich Rd.

The last contact with Mr. Staines was at approximately 12:45 pm on August 20.

Sheriff’s Deputies responded and searched the area to locate Mr. Staines but were unsuccessful.

Geary County deputies remained in the area until members from the Geary County Sheriff’s Office, Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office, Shawnee Fire Department, Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, the Kansas Highway Patrol, and the Junction City Fire Department were able to initiate a search for Mr. Staines during the daylight hours.

The search continues for Mr. Staines. He is described as a 24-year-old Caucasian male weighing 160 pounds, standing at approximately 5′6″, with brown hair and brown eyes.

The Geary County Sheriff’s Office is asking if anyone has knowledge of Mr. Staines’ whereabouts to please get in touch with the Geary County Sheriff’s Office at 785-238-2261.

