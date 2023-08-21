Flint Hills Discovery Center hosting free Aerospace Day

Aerospace Day at FHDC in Manhattan is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 26.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kids are invited to blast off and explore all things aerospace this weekend at the Flint Hills Discovery Center in Manhattan.

FHDC education curator Sally Dreher visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details of the event.

Aerospace Day will feature a variety of STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) activities to help kids embrace the world of aviation and space flight. Activities include a flight simulator, designing and launching rockets, making wood gliders and performing flight experiments. Dreher said several guests will be on hand to visit with kids, too.

Aerospace Day at Flint Hills Discovery Center is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26. Families can enjoy free admission and activities for both children and adults thanks to a grant from NASA.

