Evergy asserts it has enough capacity to handle sweltering Kansas heat

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With temperatures well above 100 degrees around most of Kansas, Evergy has asserted that it does have enough capacity to keep up with demand and has given customers a few tips to keep up with their bills.

Evergy announced on Monday, Aug. 21, that the week’s extreme heat goes hand in hand with increased electricity demand as air conditioners are run to keep up with the temperatures. The company does have the generation capacity available to meet customer demand through excessive heat.

“Our system is reliable,” said Chuck Caisley, Evergy Senior Vice President and Chief Customer Officer. “Evergy performs seasonal maintenance work on its power plants and transmission and distribution systems during mild weather to help prepare them to meet customer needs during the hot summer months. While we have seen some outages over the past few days, it’s been within normal expectations for extremely hot weather. Crews are responding quickly to restore power when outages occur.”

The utility noted that it works with the Southwest Power Pool, which coordinates generation resources for the region. Employees are also working to keep power plants running 24/7 through the heat. Temperatures in these workplaces may be even higher than the local heat index. Line crews are also out responding to outages to restore power as quickly as possible to those without.

With increased usage comes an increased bill. Evergy said as air conditioners work over time, it has given a few simple steps to help cool and prevent additional heat:

Cook with small appliances. Ovens release heat which makes it harder to keep the home cool. Try cooking with appliances that use less energy such as microwaves, crackpots or air fryers.

Close blinds, shades or curtains to block the sunlight during the hottest part of the day - especially for south or west-facing windows.

Turn ceiling fans counterclockwise to push cool air down. Be sure to turn the fan off when leaving the room as fans cool people down, not rooms.

Keep cool air inside by placing a draft stopper on exterior doors to block gaps at the threshold. Homeowners can also add weatherstripping inside door frames, or attach a door seal to the bottom of the door.

Make sure HVAC filters have been changed. Every three months is recommended to keep air flowing properly and ensure furnaces and air conditioners work at peak efficiency.

To report a power outage, Evergy customers should call 888-544-4852.

