Drivers warned of new traffic patterns as N. Manhattan Ave. work begins

Crews begin construction on N. Manhattan Ave. on Aug. 21, 2023.
Crews begin construction on N. Manhattan Ave. on Aug. 21, 2023.(City of Manhattan)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Drivers in Manhattan should prepare for new traffic patterns as work on N. Manhattan Ave. begins.

The City of Manhattan says that on Monday, Aug. 21, crews will begin work on the median on N. Manhattan Ave. between Vattier and Bluemont Ave.

Crews noted that those headed south who need to turn left will use the middle lane while the inside left turn lane will be closed. Pedestrian crossings will remain open at the Bluemont intersection.

Officials indicated the work is expected to last about one month, however, this is the first of many phases in the N. Manhattan Ave. improvement project that is set to take place over the next year.

Drivers have been warned to use caution in the area.

