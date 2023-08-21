Day 3 of Intense Heat

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Scorching, excruciating heat and nothing else - that’s been the weather story for the last 3 days, and will continue to be the story for at least another 3.

Temperatures today were once again measured above the century mark across NE Kansas, with most of the region near 105 for the majority of the day. Even heading into the evening hours, temperatures are still well above 100, especially west and south of Topeka. Spots closer to the Nebraska and Missouri borders have cooled down a bit faster this afternoon, with evening temperatures dipping down into the double digits.

This pattern will likely be the case for the remainder of the heat wave as the blocking high begins to shrink/move to the southwest - locally higher temperatures and heat indices closer to the central part of KS, with “cooler” temperatures and less humidity around the borders of the state. The impacts will still be the same as they have been over the last several days, but with slight differences in the degree of intensity.

Tuesday should be less humid for all of us, however, feeling more like the drier heat we experienced on Saturday rather than on Monday and Sunday. Heat indices won’t feel much hotter than the actual temperature, with the insanely high readings of 125+ soon to disappear!

Confidence is solidifying that Friday will be the last day of this heat wave, with temperatures dropping by double digits into Saturday afternoon. The end is in sight!

