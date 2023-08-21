Community centers double as cooling centers as temps above 100 expected

By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Community centers around the Capital City are now doubling as cooling centers as extreme heat has settled over Northeast Kansas with temperatures expected to be above 100 degrees.

Shawnee County Parks + Recreation announced on Monday, Aug. 21, that due to the dangerous heat, community centers will now double as cooling centers until 7 p.m. through Friday.

While centers normally close at 6 p.m., SCP+R said to accommodate for the extreme heat and community needs, they will be open one hour later. Cooling centers are as follows:

  • Central Park Community Center, 1534 SW Clay St., Topeka - 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Crestview Community Center, 4801 SW Hunga Dr., Topeka - 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Hillcrest Community Center, 1800 SE 21st St., Topeka - 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Garfield Community Center, 1600 NE Quincy St., Topeka - 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Oakland Community Center, 801 NE Poplar St., Topeka - 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Shawnee North Community Center, 300 NE 43rd St., Topeka - 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information about Shawnee Co. Parks + Rec. facilities, click HERE.

