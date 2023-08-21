Brown v. Board shown to bring monetary benefit for Topeka, along with historical impact

By David Oliver
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Brown v. Board Historic Site has generated a cumulative $1.6 million for Topeka’s local economy, according to a new government report.

Brown v. Board Parks Superintendent Jim Williams says people come from all over the world to learn about the integral role of the brown versus board case in the civil rights movement. A new report from the National Park Service shows in 2022, more than 15,500 people visited the park and spent a little more than $1 million in communities near the park.

The park itself also creates 15 local jobs. To learn more of the financial impact of other Kansas parks in the US Parks System visit NPS.gov/kansas.

