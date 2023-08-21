6.8K+ new childcare slots available in Kansas as provider applications increase

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More than 6,800 new childcare slots are available for Kansas children as provider applications increased by 433% in less than a year.

On Monday, Aug. 21, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced that childcare slots in the Sunflower State grew by a total of 6,848 slots between May 2022 and July 2023. The increase is partly due to increased funds and flexibility.

Gov. Kelly noted that the expansion includes licensed daycare homes, group daycare homes, preschools, childcare centers and school-age and drop-in programs. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment recorded a 433% increase in initial provider applications between October 2022 and May 2023.

“We know the Kansas child care slot supply was not adequate before 2020, but our current numbers speak to our work to steady and rebuild child care availability across the state,” Kelly said. “We must continue to invest in our state’s early learning and child care programs. The long-term benefits of investments are clear: stronger families, safe, stable nurturing relationships, improved outcomes for children, and a more robust economy.”

Earlier in the summer, the Governor announced that 52 organizations across the state were awarded funds to create new slots and accelerate capacity-building in support of families, businesses and economic development. The grants are part of the Child Care Capacity Accelerator grant program which is meant to advance the rapid development of more slots around the state.

“While there is still much work to do, we will not lose momentum and will continue to partner with providers to open up,” KDHE Secretary Janet Stanek said. “The increase in child care slots and applications for child care providers lifted some areas out of ‘child care deserts,’ which is defined as an area with more than three children ages 5 and younger for every licensed child care slot or no licensed slots at all.”

Additionally, Kelly said the Kansas Department of Children and Families had run a childcare recruitment campaign over the last few months to reach as many Kansans as possible with information on childcare aid and how to become a provider. Kansas continues to waive the cost of application and background check fees - an additional incentive for new programs and increased access to the workforce.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.