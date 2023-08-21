3-year-old child left at scene of Manhattan crash leads to JC man’s arrest

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A 3-year-old child left at the scene of a single-vehicle collision in Manhattan over the weekend led to a Junction City man’s arrest.

The Riley County Police Department says that around 11:15 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19, emergency crews were called to the intersection of S. Scenic and Skyway Dr. in Manhattan with reports of a single-vehicle crash.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2013 Dodge Avenger driven by Elijah McLeroy, 22, of Junction City, had been headed south when the car hit a curb on the roundabout.

RCPD said the curb launched the vehicle into the air. The car landed on top of the raised barrier.

Officers said they were told by several witnesses at the scene that the driver, who was later identified as McLeroy, ran away from the scene and left a 3-year-old child in the car. No serious injuries were reported.

Around 8 p.m., RCPD said McLeroy was found near the Stagg Hill Golf Course and was arrested. He was booked into the Riley Co. Jail on:

Interference with law enforcement officers - knowingly flee by means other than a motor vehicle for in a felony case

Failure to render aid

No proof of liability insurance

Driving while license canceled, suspended or revoked

Aggravated endangering a child - reckless situation to a child under the age of 18

As of Monday, McLeroy remains behind bars on a $15,000 bond.

