2021 fire lands Manhattan woman behind bars for alleged drug distribution

FILE
FILE(Riley County Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A 2021 fire landed a Manhattan woman behind bars over the weekend after between 50 and 100 marijuana plants and between 15 and 66 pounds of marijuana were found in the destruction.

The Riley County Police Department says that around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 20, Sarah Easterday, 31, of Manhattan, was arrested on accusations of drug distribution following a 2021 fire.

On Dec. 23, 2021, RCPD said first responders were called to the 1400 block of Yuma St. with reports of a fire. As firefighters fought the blaze, officials found marijuana inside the burning home.

RCPD told 13 NEWS that investigative work following the fire led to the issuance of an arrest warrant for Easterday on July 24. She was found during a traffic stop on Sunday when it was found she had a warrant out for her arrest.

Easterday was booked into the Riley Co. Jail on:

  • Distribution or possession with intent to distribute marijuana within 1,000 feet of a school - between 15 and 66 lbs.
  • Cultivate any controlled substance - between 50 and 100 plants
  • Possession of paraphernalia with intent to manufacture, plant or cultivate a controlled substance
  • Possession of paraphernalia with intent to manufacture a controlled substance
  • Endangering a child

As of Monday, Easterday no longer remains behind bars as her $30,000 bond has been posted.

