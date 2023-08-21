2 arrested after traffic stop with bicycles leads one to return with a weapon

Jasmine Wills, Timothy Rudick
Jasmine Wills, Timothy Rudick(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two are behind bars after they were pulled over on their bicycles for a traffic stop and one rider returned with a weapon.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 20, officers were on patrol near N. Kansas Ave. and NE Gordon St. when they saw individuals on bicycles commit traffic violations.

TPD said a stop was initiated and one cyclist, identified as Jasmine M. Wills, 19, of Topeka, rode away. The other cyclist was identified as Timothy W. Rudick, 27, of Topeka.

Officers said they remained in the area while Wills returned with a weapon. Both Rudick and Wills were uncooperative but were eventually taken into custody. Both were arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

  • Jasmine M. Wills:
    • Aggravated assault - use of a deadly weapon
    • Interference with law enforcement - knowingly fleeing by means other than a motorcycle for a misdemeanor case
    • Improper riding of a bicycle on a roadway
    • City of Topeka bench warrants
  • Timothy W. Rudick:
    • Battery on a law enforcement officer - physical contact with a city or county officer on duty
    • Interference with lawful occupation by acts of violence
    • Bicycle or moped is to ride on the far right of the roadway
    • Bicycles, roller skates and skateboards are prohibited on sidewalks in the Central Business District
    • Probation violation - county misdemeanor

As of Monday, Wills remains behind bars with a $1,765 bond listed for her bench warrants and no bond listed for the other accusations. Rudick also remains behind bars with a $5,000 bond listed for his weekend accusations and no bond listed for his probation violation. No upcoming court dates have yet been set in this case.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danielle and James Gillespie
Road rage incident lands two in jail after car hit at Topeka gas station
FILE
6 arrested after drugs found during search of Lake Wabaunsee house
FILE
Topeka Public Schools adjusts schedules to account for sweltering Kansas heat
FILE
Aggieville shooting sends one to the hospital, shooter remains at large
Three arrested in Osage Co. after narcotic search warrant
Three arrested in Osage Co. after narcotics search warrant

Latest News

FILE
RCPD searches for information after 2 vehicles stolen, 1 broken into
Topeka Fire Department Lt. Jacob French, left, and Division Chief of Operations Jason Broadbent...
Topeka firefighters taking precautions amid ongoing heat wave
Police search for vandals after a mural in Salina is damaged on Aug. 4, 2023.
Police search for vandal, vandals who spray-painted Salina mural
FILE - (AP Photo/Allison Dinner)
Kansas families set to receive around $7.4 million in food assistance