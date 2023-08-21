2 arrested after traffic stop with bicycles leads one to return with a weapon

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two are behind bars after they were pulled over on their bicycles for a traffic stop and one rider returned with a weapon.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 20, officers were on patrol near N. Kansas Ave. and NE Gordon St. when they saw individuals on bicycles commit traffic violations.

TPD said a stop was initiated and one cyclist, identified as Jasmine M. Wills, 19, of Topeka, rode away. The other cyclist was identified as Timothy W. Rudick, 27, of Topeka.

Officers said they remained in the area while Wills returned with a weapon. Both Rudick and Wills were uncooperative but were eventually taken into custody. Both were arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

Jasmine M. Wills: Aggravated assault - use of a deadly weapon Interference with law enforcement - knowingly fleeing by means other than a motorcycle for a misdemeanor case Improper riding of a bicycle on a roadway City of Topeka bench warrants

Timothy W. Rudick: Battery on a law enforcement officer - physical contact with a city or county officer on duty Interference with lawful occupation by acts of violence Bicycle or moped is to ride on the far right of the roadway Bicycles, roller skates and skateboards are prohibited on sidewalks in the Central Business District Probation violation - county misdemeanor



As of Monday, Wills remains behind bars with a $1,765 bond listed for her bench warrants and no bond listed for the other accusations. Rudick also remains behind bars with a $5,000 bond listed for his weekend accusations and no bond listed for his probation violation. No upcoming court dates have yet been set in this case.

