14 people were shot, one fatally, in the same Milwaukee neighborhood, police say

The scene were nine were shot on Saturday night is seen in Milwaukee.
The scene were nine were shot on Saturday night is seen in Milwaukee.(Source: WISN/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 6:18 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Thirteen people were injured and one was killed in three separate shootings, just blocks from each other, over the weekend, Milwaukee police said.

Four people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries following a shooting Sunday near 13th and Mitchell streets around 8:30 p.m., WISN-TV Milwaukee reported.

Police said the victims included a 29-year-old woman, a 19-year-old man, a 22-year-old man and a 26-year-old man.

A 22-year-old man was taken into custody and charges were pending, police said.

Just over an hour later, at 9:45 p.m., a 56-year-old Milwaukee man was fatally shot a couple of blocks away near 16th and Bruce streets, police said. The shooter was still at large, police said.

That shooting was about two blocks away from a mass shooting that injured nine people near 14th and Burnham streets on Saturday around 11:45 p.m.

Six males and three females, between the ages of 16 and 42, were shot, and all the victims were expected to survive, police said.

A 22-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested and a firearm was recovered by police.

Police did not provide a motive for either of the shootings.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danielle and James Gillespie
Road rage incident lands two in jail after car hit at Topeka gas station
FILE
6 arrested after drugs found during search of Lake Wabaunsee house
FILE
Topeka Public Schools adjusts schedules to account for sweltering Kansas heat
FILE
Aggieville shooting sends one to the hospital, shooter remains at large
Three arrested in Osage Co. after narcotic search warrant
Three arrested in Osage Co. after narcotics search warrant

Latest News

This undated handout issued by Cheshire Constabulary shows of nurse Lucy Letby. A neonatal...
Judge hands down lengthy sentence to Lucy Letby, the most prolific child killer in modern UK history
FILE
Wabaunsee Co. Sheriff undergoes major surgery, expected to make full recovery
Police in Pittsburg attempt to identify this group of people seen on Aug. 20, 2023, before a...
Victim of deadly Pittsburg shooting identified as Police seek group’s identities
Police in Pittsburg attempt to identify this group of people seen on Aug. 20, 2023, before a...
Pittsburg attempt to identify
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks on the anniversary of the Inflation Reduction Act during an...
The Bidens will travel to Maui to meet with wildfire survivors and first responders